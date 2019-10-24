|
Geralyn E. Minkler, 76, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Born in Cobleskill, NY on November 3, 1942, she was the daughter of Gerald and Estella Mereness. Geralyn ran a daycare in her home in Niskayuna for many years. She later moved to Galway and was a teacher's aide at the Galway Central Schools, retiring in 2010. Geralyn was beloved by all her students and was awarded the "Everybody's Grandma" award by the Galway School Board. She was a member of the West Charlton Presbyterian Church where she sang in the choir and served as a deacon. She was also a Lioness and member of the Galway Lion's Club. She was predeceased by her parents, Gerald and Estella, and her second husband, Eugene DeLafleur. Geralyn is survived by her husband, Gerard Minkler; her children, James Whittredge (Kelly), Gregory DeLaFleur (Donna), Ernie Whittredge (Marybeth), Heidi Cavanaugh (Douglas), Donna Bucher (Keith), Brian DeLaFleur (Amy), David Whittredge (Debbie), Deborah Bennett (Russell), and Donna Defibaugh (Karl); siblings, Marylee Slater, Judy Strauss and Dale Mereness (Betty); 20 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Monday, October 28 at the West Charlton United Presbyterian Church, Sacandaga Road, Charlton. Burial will follow in St Mary's Cemetery, Galway. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Sunday, October 27 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Armer Funeral home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Geralyn may be made to the West Charlton United Presbyterian Church or Galway Library. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019