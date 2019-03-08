Gerard A. "Gary Zack" Zaklukiewicz, 77, of Sanford Avenue, Amsterdam, passed away Wednesday morning, March 6, 2019 at Albany Medical Center. He was born in Amsterdam on February 23, 1942, a son of Edward and Mary Halgas Zaklukiewicz and was a graduate of St. Mary's Institute and a 1959 graduate of Wilbur H. Lynch High School. Gary later graduated from Siena College with a BS in 1963. He was a lifelong city resident. Mr. Zaklukiewicz was employed as a statistician with the NYS Department of Tax & Finance in Albany for nearly 30 years, retiring in 1999. Gary was a veteran of the US Air Force and served from 1964-1968. He was a member of St. Stanislaus Church in Amsterdam. He was also a life member of the PAV in Amsterdam. He enjoyed golf, spending time with family and friends, and spoiling his grandchildren. Gary was married to Judith D. Rupar on August 7, 1971. She died July 13, 2013. In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Richard, who died in 2008. Survivors include two daughters, Sherri (Daniel) Overbaugh of Amsterdam and Lynn (Cory) Coles of Niskayuna; a sister, Theresa Guzielek of Johnstown; four grandchildren, Chloe, Alyssa, Sean, and Zachary; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Riley Mortuary 11o Division Street, Amsterdam. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 11 a.m. at St. Stanislaus Church, 46 Cornell Street, Amsterdam with Rev. Robert DeMartinis, officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the or the , in care of the funeral home. Arrangements are by the Robert M. Halgas Funeral Home, Inc., Johnstown. Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary