Gerard "Jerry" M. Rooney, Jr., 69, of West Corbin Hill Road, died unexpectedly on Friday, December 20, 2019. Born December 7, 1950 in Valley Stream, he was the son of Gerard M. and Dorothy (Daly) Rooney, Sr. Raised on Long Island, Jerry was a member of the Kiwanis Club and the Key Club in Mastic, NY. He was a United States Navy veteran, proudly serving from 1970 until receiving an honorable discharge in 1974. During this time, Jerry served on the USS William R. Rush DD714. He and his family moved to this area in 1994. His career of twenty-three years with Home Depot began on Long Island, and as an associate, Jerry assisted with the openings at the Guilderland, Schenectady and Amsterdam stores. He loved living in the country, working on his tractors and attending the farm auctions. A degree in horticulture assisted him in the joys of growing plants in his greenhouse. The love for children and the holiday season had him playing the part of Santa with his natural white beard for many years! Cherishing his memories are his wife, Emilie (MacLaughlin) Rooney, whom he married February 24, 1974; his son, Christopher (Jennifer) Rooney of Root; his grandson, Michael Rooney of Amsterdam; his brother, James (Cathy) Rooney of Deer Park and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Mereness-Putnam Funeral Home, 171 Elm St., Cobleskill with Rev. James Donlon officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. prior to the service. Committal prayers with military honors will be at 10AM on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Gerald B H Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Marathon for a Better Life, PO Box 269, Warnerville, NY 12187. Further information and the provision for online condolences may be found at www.merenessputnamfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 25, 2019