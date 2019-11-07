Home

DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
(518) 355-5770
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady Queen of Peace Church
Rotterdam, NY
Burial
Following Services
St. Cyril's Cemetery
Rotterdam, NY
Germaine A. Dagostino

Germaine A. Dagostino Obituary
Germaine A. Dagostino passed away on Tuesday, November 5th, 2019. Calling hours will be held on Friday, November 8th, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave. Schenectady, NY 12306. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday November 9th, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in Rotterdam. Burial will follow at St. Cyril's Cemetery in Rotterdam. The full obituary will run in Friday's edition of the Daily Gazette.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019
