Germaine A. Dagostino passed away on Tuesday, November 5th, 2019. Calling hours will be held on Friday, November 8th, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave. Schenectady, NY 12306. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday November 9th, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in Rotterdam. Burial will follow at St. Cyril's Cemetery in Rotterdam. The full obituary will run in Friday's edition of the Daily Gazette.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019