Germaine Doremus, 87, died on July 8. She was born in Toulouse France. Germaine was married to Robert H. Doremus. She was a French teacher in the Schenectady public schools. Later she became a private French tutor as well as a French teacher at the Niskayuna High School continuing education program. Germaine enjoyed traveling the world throughout her life. The family would like to thank the Niska- yuna Senior Center, Home Instead aides, and Schenectady Hospice for their wonderful help and support. Germaine is survived by her French relatives; relatives by marriage; her adult children, Marc, Elaine, Carol, Natalie (husband, Stephen); and numerous friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Germaine's name to Literacy New York Greater Capital Region, 99 Clinton St., Schenectady, NY 12305 518-452-3382.
Published in The Daily Gazette on July 12, 2019