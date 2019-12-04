|
|
In Memorium.....Gerri Dickinson-Pouliot. On Sunday, November 24th, a terrible illness took Gerri's last breath but it brought her to an afterlife better than she ever imagined. She was, first and foremost, a pragmatic person but her spirituality was easily witnessed when she nested on the beach and contemplated the depth and scope of the ocean and life itself. She loved many in her life; her grandparents, her parents, her sisters, her children, her grandson, her husband and her friends. She so believed in family. She was faithful to the church and its teachings. She dedicated her career life to helping disabled children and adults to improve the quality of their lives with dignity. She loved dollar pizza slices (extra cheese please), caramel popcorn and frozen yogurt for dessert. She loved Thanksgiving but not the turkey. She always spent way too much at Christmas, showering her children and family with gifts. She loved disco, rhythm and blues, mo-town and smooth jazz. Her favorite color was ocean blue and she loved white roses. She had the brightest and most genuine smile in the whole world. She was a great example of a terrific person. Her father passed away many years ago, a man she admired and loved dearly. She is survived by her mother, her two sisters, her two adult children, her grandson, her husband and nephews and nieces. In memoriam to her life and faith, a Catholic Liturgical Mass is to be held on Saturday, December 7th at 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church in Schenectady, all are welcome to attend. Gerri's wish is that any donations in her honor be made to a local charity of your choice; a program that works to improve the quality of life for those with special needs.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 4, 2019