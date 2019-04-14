The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home
21 Midline Rd
Ballston Lake, NY 12019
(518) 399-5022
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Clifton Park Center Baptist Church
713 Clifton Park Center Road
Clifton Park, NY
View Map
Gerry Ann Laliberte Obituary
Gerry Ann Laliberte, age 74, of Maurice Lane, passed from this life on October 24, 2018, at her home after a long and brave battle with cancer. Funeral service will be held on April 19, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Clifton Park Center Baptist Church, 713 Clifton Park Center Road, Clifton Park, NY.  Interment will be private in Clifton Park Center Cemetery, Clifton Park, NY. The family encourages you to view and leave messages on Gerry Ann's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 14, 2019
