Gertrude A. Silaika Moraski, passed away peacefully on April 3, 2020. Gertrude was born on March 25, 1932 in Schenectady to Anthony and Gertrude Flouton Silaika. A graduate of Nott Terrace High School, she was employed for many years at the Navy Depot. " Whoosie" her family nickname was married to William Moraski, now deceased for over 30 years; her sisters, Albertine Hood, Catherine Jones; her brothers, Edward and Bobby Silaika also predecease her. Gertrude was our family historian and the last one to share memories with. We will miss her. Left to mourn her passing is her brother, Richard (Norma) Silaika and caregivers Robin, Bryan & Beth. Family services will be held, followed by interment in Parkview Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 6, 2020