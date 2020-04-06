Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gertrude Moraski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gertrude A. Moraski


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gertrude A. Moraski Obituary
Gertrude A. Silaika Moraski, passed away peacefully on April 3, 2020. Gertrude was born on March 25, 1932 in Schenectady to Anthony and Gertrude Flouton Silaika. A graduate of Nott Terrace High School, she was employed for many years at the Navy Depot. " Whoosie" her family nickname was married to William Moraski, now deceased for over 30 years; her sisters, Albertine Hood, Catherine Jones; her brothers, Edward and Bobby Silaika also predecease her. Gertrude was our family historian and the last one to share memories with. We will miss her. Left to mourn her passing is her brother, Richard (Norma) Silaika and caregivers Robin, Bryan & Beth. Family services will be held, followed by interment in Parkview Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gertrude's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -