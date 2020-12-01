Grandma there aren't enough word's nor paper in this world to say how much I love you, to express my gratitude for every virtue taught, every life lesson to prepare me for "Life" living, for instilling my faith that one day we will all be together again, for every interesting story told that gave me my interest and my wonder, for every single memory you gave me that I'm so thankful to have and hold forever and pass down to my children and for all of the unconditional LOVE SUPPORT CARE & COMPASSION you've given me all of my life, regardless where I was in life there was never a lack of love and support. You and grandpa were the heart & soul and the foundation & glue in our family. Grandma I can't tell you how proud I am to be your granddaughter, to be apart of our amazing family that has been paved shaped and molded into the most beautiful loving family built from that same love strength and courage you and grandpa have always had and shared thank you for my father who's the absolute BEST man I know I just couldn't ask for ANYTHING more than I have and that's been given to all of us I know each and every one of us will forever do and be our very best self because of you. I love you and I know your with grandpa gag aunt Jaye and all your family now giving them your love, please give them some of mine and save some for until we meet again

Marisa Mae Bowen

Grandchild