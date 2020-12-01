1/1
Gertrude Bowen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gertrude's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gertrude M. (Emigh) Bowen, 87, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020. Born in Ballston Spa, NY on December 29, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd and Frances Barss Emigh. Gert grew up in Rock City Falls on the banks of the Kayaderosseras Creek enjoying fishing and swimming during her free time. She was the second of eleven siblings and shared in raising her brothers and sisters. Gert graduated from Saratoga Springs High School class of 1951 and started working at General Electric soon after. She married her husband James on August 17, 1952. She stopped working to raise her children. While raising her children she helped at her father-in-law's store, Bud's Grocery, which was located next door to the home her and her husband James built. She returned to the workforce after her husband was injured during a work accident. She delivered papers all over the Capital District for the Ballston Journal. She stopped working again when her surprise last child was born in 1969. She returned to the workforce later in life working at Wesley Nursing Home and then sorting apples at Knight's Orchard in Burnt Hills. She was the superintendent of the Sunday school at Simpson United Methodist Church in Rock City Falls for many years as well as a long time choir member. In the early 2000's she felt called to become a Catholic and with two of her daughters joined St. Mary's Church in Ballston Spa. Gert was a self taught artist, loved hunting, fishing and especially her family. Gertrude and her husband James loved vacationing at their favorite spot Old Orchard Beach, Maine, where they had spent their honeymoon. She was predeceased by her husband of 66 years, James W. Bowen Sr., her daughter Jaye Elizabeth who passed on February 15, 2020, her sisters Barbara Cullen, Donna Murtlow, JoAnn Baker, Shirley Malik, Suzan Morris and Sandra Wormuth, brother Dick Emigh, sister-in-law Marion Breason, brothers-in-law Floyd Breason, Bill Malik, James Murtlow, Lewis Wormuth, Roger Morris and nephew Walter Breason. Gert is survived by her children James W. Bowen, Jr. (Wendy), Jenelle Bowen (George Lovejoy), Jennifer Isachsen (Bruce); grandchildren Kristy Bowen (Kyle Wadsworth), Ryan Isachsen (Cassi), Marisa Bowen, Jamie Quillan (Rob), Evan Isachsen, Caitlin Isachsen and Ashley Butterworth (Rob Bull); great grandchildren Tayton Bowen, Nathaniel Isachsen, Maycee Mae Winney, Lincoln Isachsen, Carter Quillan and Devin Rowden. She is also survived by her brothers Jarvis Emigh (Doris) and Dale Emigh (Karen Barnes) and sister Christine Paro (David), brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Glenn Cullen (Mary), Charles Baker, Bertha Emigh and Margie Klink, many beloved nieces and nephews, especially Joelene Pooler.  Funeral services will be held 9:30 a.m., Thursday December 3 at St. Mary's Church, Milton Ave., Ballston Spa where a mass of Christian burial will be celebrated. Burial will follow in North Milton Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, December 2 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. Social distancing and facemasks will be required. Memorial contributions in memory of Gert may be made to St. Mary's Church, Simpson United Methodist Church or the charity of one's choice. The family would like to thank Saratoga Hospital D-1 nurses, Dr Wong, Dr Sooriabalan and ANP Deanna Veet, and her very special home care providers and friends Louise Kirkpatrick, Marsha Older and Nora Bennett, who allowed her to stay in her own home safe and secure. She loved you very much and her family loves you also. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Armer Funeral Home Inc.
39 East High Street
Ballston Spa, NY 12020
(518) 885-6181
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Armer Funeral Home Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 30, 2020
Grandma there aren't enough word's nor paper in this world to say how much I love you, to express my gratitude for every virtue taught, every life lesson to prepare me for "Life" living, for instilling my faith that one day we will all be together again, for every interesting story told that gave me my interest and my wonder, for every single memory you gave me that I'm so thankful to have and hold forever and pass down to my children and for all of the unconditional LOVE SUPPORT CARE & COMPASSION you've given me all of my life, regardless where I was in life there was never a lack of love and support. You and grandpa were the heart & soul and the foundation & glue in our family. Grandma I can't tell you how proud I am to be your granddaughter, to be apart of our amazing family that has been paved shaped and molded into the most beautiful loving family built from that same love strength and courage you and grandpa have always had and shared thank you for my father who's the absolute BEST man I know I just couldn't ask for ANYTHING more than I have and that's been given to all of us I know each and every one of us will forever do and be our very best self because of you. I love you and I know your with grandpa gag aunt Jaye and all your family now giving them your love, please give them some of mine and save some for until we meet again
Marisa Mae Bowen
Grandchild
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved