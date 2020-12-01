Gertrude M. (Emigh) Bowen, 87, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020. Born in Ballston Spa, NY on December 29, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd and Frances Barss Emigh. Gert grew up in Rock City Falls on the banks of the Kayaderosseras Creek enjoying fishing and swimming during her free time. She was the second of eleven siblings and shared in raising her brothers and sisters. Gert graduated from Saratoga Springs High School class of 1951 and started working at General Electric soon after. She married her husband James on August 17, 1952. She stopped working to raise her children. While raising her children she helped at her father-in-law's store, Bud's Grocery, which was located next door to the home her and her husband James built. She returned to the workforce after her husband was injured during a work accident. She delivered papers all over the Capital District for the Ballston Journal. She stopped working again when her surprise last child was born in 1969. She returned to the workforce later in life working at Wesley Nursing Home and then sorting apples at Knight's Orchard in Burnt Hills. She was the superintendent of the Sunday school at Simpson United Methodist Church in Rock City Falls for many years as well as a long time choir member. In the early 2000's she felt called to become a Catholic and with two of her daughters joined St. Mary's Church in Ballston Spa. Gert was a self taught artist, loved hunting, fishing and especially her family. Gertrude and her husband James loved vacationing at their favorite spot Old Orchard Beach, Maine, where they had spent their honeymoon. She was predeceased by her husband of 66 years, James W. Bowen Sr., her daughter Jaye Elizabeth who passed on February 15, 2020, her sisters Barbara Cullen, Donna Murtlow, JoAnn Baker, Shirley Malik, Suzan Morris and Sandra Wormuth, brother Dick Emigh, sister-in-law Marion Breason, brothers-in-law Floyd Breason, Bill Malik, James Murtlow, Lewis Wormuth, Roger Morris and nephew Walter Breason. Gert is survived by her children James W. Bowen, Jr. (Wendy), Jenelle Bowen (George Lovejoy), Jennifer Isachsen (Bruce); grandchildren Kristy Bowen (Kyle Wadsworth), Ryan Isachsen (Cassi), Marisa Bowen, Jamie Quillan (Rob), Evan Isachsen, Caitlin Isachsen and Ashley Butterworth (Rob Bull); great grandchildren Tayton Bowen, Nathaniel Isachsen, Maycee Mae Winney, Lincoln Isachsen, Carter Quillan and Devin Rowden. She is also survived by her brothers Jarvis Emigh (Doris) and Dale Emigh (Karen Barnes) and sister Christine Paro (David), brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Glenn Cullen (Mary), Charles Baker, Bertha Emigh and Margie Klink, many beloved nieces and nephews, especially Joelene Pooler. Funeral services will be held 9:30 a.m., Thursday December 3 at St. Mary's Church, Milton Ave., Ballston Spa where a mass of Christian burial will be celebrated. Burial will follow in North Milton Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, December 2 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. Social distancing and facemasks will be required. Memorial contributions in memory of Gert may be made to St. Mary's Church, Simpson United Methodist Church or the charity of one's choice
. The family would like to thank Saratoga Hospital D-1 nurses, Dr Wong, Dr Sooriabalan and ANP Deanna Veet, and her very special home care providers and friends Louise Kirkpatrick, Marsha Older and Nora Bennett, who allowed her to stay in her own home safe and secure. She loved you very much and her family loves you also. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com
.