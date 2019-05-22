Gertrude "Gert" Deallenbach, 92, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019. She was born in Queens, NY to Paul Mutscher and Marie Koenig Mutscher. She graduated from John Adams high school in Queens. She married Edward W. Deallenbach; they were happily married for 30 years, first living on Long Island and then moving to the Middleburgh NY area. Following her husband's death, Gert moved to Schenectady and began her longtime employment at The Carl Co. in downtown Schenectady. She was a long time member of the "Up's and Down's" women's bowling league. Most recently, she participated in activities at the Edison Senior Apartments where she lived, and also at the Rotterdam Seniors Center. She enjoyed bowling with friends in the league, needle work, taking walks outdoors, reading peacefully, participating in bingo and card games, as well as an occasional trip to the casino for the slot machines. Above all, Gert loved spending time with her family. She leaves behind her loving son, Robert (Nancy) Deallenbach of Rotterdam, NY; her sister, Lisa Montaug of California; her nieces, Linda (Glenn) Martin of California, and Karen Montaug of California; her nephew, David (Teresa) Montaug and their children, Jared and Ethan, all of California, and her cousin, Marlis Taubert of Wuppertal, Germany. She joins in eternal life her parents ,Paul and Marie, and her husband, Edward. Gert will be remembered for her warm, outgoing and up-beat personality. She loved to stay active. She will be greatly missed by family and friends alike. Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours at DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave. Schenectady, NY 12306 on Thursday, May 23 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. A funeral service will follow immediately at 5:30 p.m. Burial will take place at a later date. To leave a message or memory for the family, please visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on May 22, 2019