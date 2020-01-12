Home

Cannon Funeral Home
2020 Central Ave.
Albany, NY 12205
(518) 869-1005
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Cannon Funeral Home
2020 Central Ave.
Albany, NY 12205
View Map
Gertrude Mae Higgins

Gertrude Mae Higgins Obituary
Gertrude Mae Higgins, age 89, of Port Charlotte, FL, passed away peacefully on December 17, 2019. She was born in Long Lake, N.Y., daughter of Rev. Jesse and Zelda (Duane) Russell. She graduated from Kingston High School, Kingston, N.Y. She was employed at G.E., Schenectady, N.Y. from 1948-1954. She then spent 15 years at home raising her three children. In 1969 she returned to work at St. Clare's Hospital, Schenectady, N.Y. and retired in 1987. Trudy was married to her husband, Neal Higgins, for 69 years. Neal predeceased her in September 2018. She will be lovingly remembered by her three children. Daughter, Sharon Andres (Alan) of Rotonda West, F.L., son, Gary Higgins (Elaine) of Lake Luzerne, N.Y. and son, Michael Higgins (Stacy) of Ballston Lake, N.Y. Three grandchildren, Sarah Higgins-Norman, Matthew Higgins and Leah Higgins. A brother, Philip Russell and a sister, Joyce Bozak. A sister, Ruth Jones, predeceased her in 2016. Trudy also has many nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial service for Gertrude will take place on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Avenue, Albany, N.Y. Interment will follow in the Trinity Garden at Memory Gardens Memorial Park, 983 Watervliet Shaker Rd., Albany, N.Y. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL. 34238 would be kindly appreciated. Cannon Funeral Home, Albany, N.Y. is caring for arrangements. To share a memory of Trudy or to send a condolence to the family visit www.cannonfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020
