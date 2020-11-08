Gertrude Margaret Purcell, 97, passed away peacefully on November 5th. She was born January 7th, 1923 in Schenectady, NY to John and Marie Josephine (Miele) Bove. She married the love of her life, James Francis Purcell, on June 30th, 1947 who predeceased her on May 10th, 1993. Gertrude attended the NYS College for Teachers and was a proud graduate of St. Peter's School of Nursing, working at both St. Peter's and Ellis Hospitals. She adored her family and would always exclaim "Isn't this fun!" whenever there was a gathering of her loved ones. She lived her life with Christ in her heart as said in Ephesians 4:32 — "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ." Gertrude led an outstanding life of volunteer leadership while being an RN, a mother to eight, and the wife of a physician. She had a servant's heart and found good in every soul, contributing to the local community over a span of decades and chairing countless fundraisers. Serving as President of the Schenectady County Medical Auxiliary, President of the NYS Caduceus Garden Club, chairman of the St. Clare's Follies, and Social Services chairman of the NYS Legislative Forum were just a few of her many accomplishments. She also received several awards including the Katherine S. Rozendaal Award in 1979 for volunteerism from the YWCA and several proclamations from the City of Schenectady. Gertrude held a special place in her heart for Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons School where all of her children attended and dedicated a big part of her life to fundraising with her dear friend, the late Brother Tom Draney. She also had a love of politics, but politicians loved her more. Many wanted pictures with her to promote their campaigns as her reputation in the community was nothing short of someone who cared and would do anything to help when needed. Predeceased by her parents, seven siblings, and daughter-in-law, Patricia Purcell, she is survived by her eight children and spouses: Peter Purcell, Mary and Paul Goode, Betsy O'Brien and Kevin Yerdon, James and Sandi Purcell, Michael and Debbie Purcell, Joseph and Lisa Purcell, Trudy and Tim Maggs, and William Purcell. She is additionally survived by 25 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She deeply loved each and every one and would proudly remark on how lucky she was to have such a large, loving family. The public is invited to attend a Mass of Christian burial at St. John the Evangelist Church, 806 Union Street, Schenectady, NY on Monday, November 9th at 1 p.m. to honor and celebrate her life. Calling hours will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be donated to St. John the Evangelist Church in Schenectady, NY or Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons School in Schenectady, NY.





