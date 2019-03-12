Home

Gertrude Marjorie Irvine

Gertrude Marjorie Irvine Obituary
Gertrude Marjorie Irvine passed away peacefully at her Cape Coral, Florida home, surrounded by Family on March 8, 2019. Gertrude was 98 years old. Gertrude is the widow of the late E. Kenneth Irvine. She was a devoted, loving mother to Thomas Kenneth, James Richard, and Susan Heather. As a child she survived the Great Depression and also worked at General Electric during World War II, before having a Family and settling in Niskayuna for 50 years. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Heather Bischoff, Luke Irvine, Matthew Bischoff, Paul Irvine, Molly Bischoff-Meehl; and two great-grandchildren, Scarlett and Ashley Meehl. She was an inspiration to all who met her and she will be greatly missed. A private Memorial will be held amongst the Family. Gertrude requested memorial donations to be made to the [email protected]
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 12, 2019
