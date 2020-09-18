Gianna Stella Mormile was born and passed away on September 8, 2020, in utero. Gianna is survived by her parents, Laura Mormile & Leonard Baker, her grandparents, Paul & Sally Mormile, her Aunt & Uncle, Antonia & Tyler Gratton, as well as her cousin Cooper Gratton. In addition, she is survived by her beloved dog Eskimo, as well as, extended family & friends. Gianna was predeceased by her great grandparents Stella & Paul Mormile and Bill & Joyce Weir, as well as many great aunts and uncles. Gianna, a name which means 'God is gracious' was given this first name because she was the brightest light in her mom's life. Gianna was a vibrant baby, who kept her mom on her toes by continuously kicking in the womb. She enjoyed her Grandmother's egg sandwiches as well as homemade strawberry short cake desserts. In addition, she enjoyed daily organic fruit squeezes as well as blueberry Kodiak cake muffins. She also enjoyed afternoon naps with her mom, as well as listening to her mother sing in the car. Her favorite song was 'Everyday' by Buddy Holly. One of her favorite past times during the summer was sitting out in the garage each summer night and listening to her mom chat with her grandfather. A special thank you to the Albany Med: Obstetrics & Gynecology team and Dr. Dropkin & team for their continual monitoring of Gianna. A special thank you to the Albany Medical Birthing Center staff, especially Katie, who helped Laura through the birth & bringing Gianna to her final resting place. The entire Mormile family thanks all their family and friends for their continual love & support during this very difficult time. Calling hours will be held on Monday, Sept. 21 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 S Main St, Mechanicville, NY 12118 with a funeral home service to follow beginning at 3 p.m. Wearing of masks will be required and social distancing procedures will be in place. Those wishing to memorialize Gianna in a special way are asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her memory to the Journeys Program at Albany Medical Center, c/o Albany Med Foundation, 43 New Scotland Avenue, MC 119, Albany, NY 12208-3478. During this difficult time, friends and family are encouraged to visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com
for directions and to leave condolences for Gianna's family.