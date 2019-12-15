|
His last words Gilles Sabatello cried out were, "Dear God, Jesus Christ, Oh God!" The good Lord heard and took my beloved soulmate, husband and best friend to many on November 6th, 2019. Born in Montreal Canada April 16, 1946, raised by his strict grandparents of the Catholic Church, an alter boy, rosary every night on his knees, taught by the Monks, and in the summers, he worked on his cousins' farm where there was no power, everything done by hand and survived living off the land. In 1957 he and his mother Theresa Belanger moved down from Canada to Rotterdam Junction and married Frank Sabatello. Gil was only able to speak French, brought his incredible athleticism especially ice hockey and became a US citizen. Through hard work as a plumber and after welding school he became a master licensed plumber and opened his own business in 1979; Aqua Plumbing Heating AC & Refrigeration, dedicated serving the tri-city area and beyond for over 40 years, 24 hours, 7 days a week, commercial and residential. This is where he used his talents and gifts that HE had given to Gil and in HIS honor, Gil serviced families and did for the good of others. Through his success, his contributions to many charitable organizations were countless over the many years. His character and reputation was that of substance, with devotion, dedication, sacrifice, care and concerns to be of help to anyone in need. Overall, his life also demonstrated a sense of humor, enjoying laughter, hard long hours of work and gave inspiration of the importance of faith. Many storms are throughout life, yet his faith always persevered. This was recognized by others, where he helped many individuals whose path was of despair, hopelessness and/or destruction, to their transformation of self-control, encouragement, respect and love for one another. Many have thanked him by saying, "because of your help, I am what I am today!" His vows of marriage took place on June 17, 1986 to Carole (Sasha) Newkirk. Together in their spare time they cleared their home of 30 acres of wilderness to that of a park. Weddings took place combined with the beautiful fragrances of flowers, magnificent choir of many birds singing, peacocks and swans, always left remarks of, "What a beautiful sanctuary you have created." It is written: One is nearer Gods heart in a garden, than anywhere else on earth. The beauty of his home and nature uplifted and touched many hearts, souls, and spirits. His good works is not past and over. It cannot die. It lives and grows forever, bearing fruit unto everlasting life, now at rest from his labor. Survived are in addition to his wife, a most blessed marriage of 33 years, Carole (Sasha) (Newkirk) Sabatello, (PO Box 73, Galway, NY 12074), sister, Teena Fynch of Lawrenceville, Georgia, brother Dino Sabatello of Pattersonville, New York and daughter Kristen Gaylord of Bedford, Virginia. In laws: Frank Newkirk of Wesley Chapel, Florida and Franks 3 children, Shekinah, and granddaughter Addy, of Thonotasassa Florida, Sharon Rose of Jose, California and Aaron of Rensselaear, New York. Peter and Margaret Newkirk of St. Francisville Louisiana. Gil would request to please send donations to charities of goodwill. And lastly, praying for peace of mind and heart for compassion, faith, wisdom and saving grace. He will be missed yet never forgotten as always and forever in many hearts. Thanks to God, I know that death is not a forever "Goodbye", but rather a short term "until we will be reunited in Heaven", AMEN!
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 15, 2019