Gioconda De Marco, 82, passed away on June 23, 2020. She was born 10/30/37 in Caiazzo, Italy. She immigrated to Argentina, after WWII, where she married, had three surviving children, and a successful market with her late husband, Angelo De Marco. In 1979, she and her immediate family immigrated to Schenectady, NY until 1990, later moving to Orange Park, FL. She was happily married to Angelo for 49 years until his passing in 2006. She was a professional chef and baker who competently displayed her talents at various venues in NY. She took great joy teaching cooking classes around the Schenectady area, later attending cooking and cake decorating classes with her own young children. In Orange Park, FL, she was the proud owner of De Marco's Family Restaurant in the early 1990s where she was affectionately known as "Mamma" by her customers. She was famous for boldly donning her cooking hair-net and apron, giving children tight hugs, and feeding the masses. She loved working with students and hosted numerous school field trips, where she taught the art of pizza making and Argentine cooking (including wonderful empanadas). Later, she was a chef at the Moosehaven Retirement Community, Orange Park, FL. She attended St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Schenectady, NY. There she assisted with their annual bazaar making a variety of Italian food. Years later she attended St. Catherine's Church in Orange Park, FL, where she belonged to the Jovenes de Corazón Hispanic group. There, she enjoyed fellowship, crochet, and assisted by making hundreds of empanadas for the annual church bazaar. Lastly, she resided at Life Care at Wells Crossing nursing home for 3 years, where she befriended all who knew her. She was always known for her jovial attitude, often a practical joker. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, Godmother, aunt, neighbor, and friend to all that crossed her path. Gioconda is survived by her three children: her son Joseph (Mary Ellen), daughters Maria Rosana and Lorena (John Aguilar). Loving "Grandma" to Liam and Mary Catherine De Marco; and "Nonna" to John, Sebastian and Serafina Aguilar. Dear sister to Caterina (Luis) and Mario (Marta). Preceded in death by her infant daughter, Maria; parents, Vincenzo and Giuseppina Caporaso; and siblings; Felice (Luisa), Angelo (Angelina), Fiorentino (Maria), and Antonio (Maria). Due to pandemic restrictions, the funeral will take place at St. Anthony's Church and Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery in NY at a date and time to be announced. Also, a memorial service will be held at St. Catherine's Church in Orange Park, FL in June 2021, to commemorate the first anniversary of her passing. We ask that all funeral participants observe social distancing to protect everyone's safety. A live Facebook video will be presented during the service for all those who cannot attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Catherine's Church, 1649 Kingsley Avenue, Orange Park FL 32073. To share condolences online visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com
.