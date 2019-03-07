Home

DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
(518) 355-5770
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt Carmel Church
1255 Pleasant St
View Map
Giovanni Marotta Obituary
Giovanni Marotta, 83, of Schenectady, passed peacefully at his home on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Giovanni was born in Castel Campagnano Italy to the late Pasquale and Maria Assunta Vitelli Marotta. He has lived in Schenectady for 50 years and was employed at General Electric for 24 years before retiring in 1994. Being a man of faith, Giovanni was a longtime member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. In addition to his parents, Giovanni was also predeceased by his beloved wife, Arcangela Marotta, who passed in 2015, and his sister, Guiseppina Iacubbucci. He is survived by his children, Maria (Michael) Greco of Niskayuna, Josephine (Pat) Odorizzi of Glenville and Florina (David) Leffingwell of Delanson; his brother, Ernesto Marotta of Castel Campagnano Italy, and was a devoted grandfather to six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave., followed at 11 a.m. by a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Mt Carmel Church, 1255 Pleasant St. Entombment will be at Schenectady Memorial Park Cemetery, 566 Giffords Church Rd, Schenectady, NY 12306. To share condolences online, visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 7, 2019
