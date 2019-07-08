Giulio Enzo Frisone, 68, passed away peacefully with his family at his side at St. Peter's Hospice Inn on July 6, 2019. Born in Fontechiari, Italy he was the son of Carolina and the late Gaetano Frisone. Giulio came to the United States when he was 11 years old. He was a 1969 graduate of Linton High School and went on to continue his education at Siena and Kutztown State Colleges. Giulio married his beloved wife Janice Elaine Frisone on June 24, 1972 at St. Vincent de Paul Church in Albany, NY. Janice passed away on May 24, 2019. He worked for Price Chopper as a meat cutter retiring after 32 faithful years. Following retirement, he worked at the Niskayuna Co-op and Geno's Italian Sausage in Watervliet. Giulio was a member of St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish. Giulio enjoyed cooking, his season tickets for the NY Giants, cheering for the NY Yankees, and traveling. Above all he cherished the time he spent with his family especially his grandchildren. Giulio is survived by his mother Carolina Frisone, Sons Michael Anthony (Erin Mary) Frisone and Christopher Nicholas (Lindsay Marie) Frisone; his cherished grandchildren: Dominic William, Cameron Michael and Vincent Nicholas Frisone. Survivors also include his brother, Frank Frisone (Shelley) along with several aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Tuesday July 9, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Rd., Glenville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday July 10, 2019 at 9 a.m. at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish (1803 Union St.) with Fr. Bob Longobucco officiating. Interment will follow at St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Brandywine Avenue Schenectady. Memorial contributions may be made in Giulio's name to St. Peters Hospice Inn in care of the St. Peters Hospital Foundation 310 South Manning Boulevard Albany, NY 12208. Online condolences may be expressed at Glenvillefuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette from July 8 to July 9, 2019