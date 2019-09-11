|
Giuseppe Mastroianni, 83, passed away on September 8th at 11:45 p.m. Giuseppe immigrated to the United States with his wife Enza and their two children traveling by ship from Venezuela to Italy then to the United States in 1967. They moved to Schenectady in 1971. He is survived by his son Frank (and/Linda) Mastroianni and daughter Assunta Mastroianni and his first wife Enza Mastroianni. His grandchildren include Isaiah T Mastroianni, (predeceased Mark C O'Neal), Antonella Mastroianni and Amir Lakroum. Predeceased by his parents Paolo Mastroianni and Felicia Longo Mastroianni and his brother Giulio Mastroianni surviving spouse Dominica Mastroianni. He has many nieces and nephews: in Italy; Gaetano Martini and Filomena Martini Longo. In France; Antony and Dario Frisone. In Baltimore; Anna Lupo, Antonietta Mastroianni and Domenico Mastroianni. Also in Baltimore; Tony Messercola, Joanne Messercola Foxworthy, Nazzareno Messercola Jr. and Suzie Messercola. In Long Island, Rose Martini, Silvana Cippartino and Paul Martini. Due to "unfortunate, unethical, un-Christian and inhumane" circumstances caused by the Significant other who has purposely arranged all this in haste to prevent the family from saying their last goodbyes, there will be no calling hours for close lifelong friends and extended family. There will be a short memorial service for anyone who is able to attend at Memory Gardens (983 Watervliet Shaker Rd, Albany, NY 12205) on Wednesday the 11th at 11 a.m. If you are not able to attend, the family completely understands.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019