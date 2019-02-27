|
Giuseppina Campagnano D'Agosto, age 96, of Squille, Italy, passed away on February 23, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Mattia D'Agosto; daughters, Gina Viscusi; (Renato), of Rotterdam, NY, Enza Gosta (Gianni) of Caiazzo, Italy and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A funeral service was held in Caiazzo, Italy on February 24, 2019. A full obituary will be published in a later edition and a memorial service is being planned.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019