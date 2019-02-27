Home

Giuseppina Campagnano D'Agosto

Giuseppina Campagnano D'Agosto Obituary
Giuseppina Campagnano D'Agosto, age 96, of Squille, Italy, passed away on February 23, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Mattia D'Agosto; daughters, Gina Viscusi; (Renato), of Rotterdam, NY, Enza Gosta (Gianni) of Caiazzo, Italy and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A funeral service was held in Caiazzo, Italy on February 24, 2019. A full obituary will be published in a later edition and a memorial service is being planned.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019
