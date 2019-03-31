Home

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
Giuseppina Campagnano D'Agosto, age 96, of Squille, Italy, passed away on February 23, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Mattia D'Agosto; daughters, Gina Viscusi; (Renato), of Rotterdam, NY, Enza Gosta (Gianni) of Caiazzo, Italy. She was also survived by grandchildren, Zelindo Viscusi (Pam), Clelia Hamilton (Jim), Pina Melillo (Angelo), Renee Komazenski (Mike) of Rotterdam, NY, Felice Gosta (Teresa), Ester Ulbani (Bruno), and Mattia Gosta of Italy. She was also survived by 11 great-grandchildren, James Jr., Christopher, Antonio, Nicolas, Mattia, Bianca, Michael Jr. and Matthew of Rotterdam, NY and Gabriel, Beatrica and Francesco of Italy. A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. - Mt. Carmel Church, 1255 Pleasant St., Schenectady, NY 12303.
Published in The Daily Gazette from Mar. 31 to Apr. 4, 2019
