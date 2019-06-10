Glen Nissen, 83, of Skyline Drive, Delanson, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 5th, 2019 at the Baptist Retirement and Nursing Home where he had resided since last November. Glen was born July 1, 1935 in Ferslev, Denmark, a son of Nis and Eva (Steenstrup) Nissen. He was educated in Denmark and took various college courses throughout his working career as a NYS Trooper stationed at Troop G. Upon retiring in 1990, Glen worked for Union College and Ellis Hospital as a security guard. He attended the Duanesburg Reformed Presbyterian Church and was a member of St. George's Lodge #6, F&AM in Rotterdam and the Danish Brotherhood of America, Schenectady Lodge #190. He enjoyed gardening, cutting firewood and helping others. Glen also served in the US Marine Corps from 1957 to 1963 where he was a member of the Rifle and Pistol Team. Survivors include his wife, Betty Lou (Baker) Nissen, whom he married September 3, 1967. His children, Frank (Amanda) Nissen of Troy and Eva Marie (Wade) Gugino of Holland, MI, his grandchildren, Harrison, Linus, Jasper, Esmeralda and Francesca; his sisters-in-law, Amy Nissen of Albany and Sally Ann Anderson, his nephews; Steven and Jens Ole and his nieces Wendy, Melanie, and Betsy. He was predeceased by his brothers, Arne, Ib, and Norman Nissen and his nephew, Norman Nissen. Glen has made an anatomical gift to the Albany Medical Center. A celebration of his life will be held at the Duanesburg Reformed Presbyterian Church, 6512 Western Tnpk (Rte.#20), Duanesburg, NY on Friday, June 14th at 5 p.m. with a visitation period held prior to the service from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at the church. Burial with military honors will be later in the Grosvenor's Corners Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Glen to the Duanesburg Reformed Presbyterian Church, 6512 Western Tnpk, Duanesburg, NY 12056 OR the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration at https://theaftd.org/support-aftds-mission/. Published in The Daily Gazette on June 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary