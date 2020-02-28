|
Glenn David Spinks Kennedy, 61, passed away peacefully at home, Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Glenn was born in Albany to the late Mary Fahey (Schenectady) and William Spinks (Wilkes Barre, PA). He attended Albany Public School #7 until moving to Schenectady and going to Paige, Woodlawn and Central Park schools before achieving his GED. He enlisted in the US Airforce but was released due to medical conditions. Glenn was employed by Schenectady Community College and later by WMHT as a carpenter preparing stages. He retired from the NYS Dept of Health after 30 years in 2017. While at NYSDoH he was actively involved with the CSEA union. Glenn was a founding member of the I Love You Man (ILYM) fund of Maloney's Pub in Schenectady. He was instrumental in raising funds for many local charities for over 10 years of service. Glenn enjoyed spending summers at his trailer campsite on Sacandaga Lake where he invited friends to share time with him. Glenn would repair TVs, radios and other electronics for friends. Glenn was the ultimate recycler, he could find new uses for most anything. Glenn could often be found at the pub offering his opinions on a multitude of subjects often rustling feathers of those who engaged with him. He was well liked for his generosity, good humor and genuine smile and will be greatly missed at "the pub". He is survived by his cousins, Stacy Dubois, Nadine, Todd and Lyle LaRose, and his ILYM team of Joann Adelson and Guy Hildreth as well as his longtime friends, Lonnie Hilton, Phil Jefts and Nora Monroe. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Glenn's life at Maloney's Pub, 1325 State St., Schenectady on February 29th at 2 p.m. Glenn would wish that any donations be made to your favorite local charity.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 28, 2020