Glenn E. Bowers, Sr., passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019. Born in Ballston Spa, NY on July 13, 1948, he was the son of Russell and Dorothy Bowers, Sr. He was a graduate of Ballston Spa High School. Glenn was an Army veteran, serving in Vietnam. Glenn was a cable splicing technician working for Verizon for 35 years. He was a 52 year member of Union Fire Co. No. 2 serving as fire chief and foreman. He was also a member of VFW Post 358 in Ballston Spa. Glenn enjoyed camping, cruising and going to Nascar races with his family. He was predeceased by his parents, Russell and Dorothy. Glenn is survived by his wife of 49 years, Patricia Bowers and their children, Kristina Bowers, Glenn Bowers, Jr. (Kristie) and Betsy Wade (Jon); grandchildren, Michaela (Christopher), Aubrey, Steven, Kodie, and Siarra; brother, Russell Bowers, II (Trudy); sister, Bonnie Stone (Gary); several nieces and nephews; and his beloved dogs, Rufus and Fiona. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Monday, April 1 at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. Burial with military honors will follow at the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Duell Road, Schuylerville. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Sunday, March 31 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Glenn may be made to Union Fire Co. No. 2. The family would like to thank the ICU staff at Saratoga Hospital for their care and support during his time there. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com.