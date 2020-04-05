|
Glenn Irvin Vance entered his eternal home on Thursday April 2, 2020 and now rests in the presence of God. He was predeceased by his wife Shirley in 2003. Glenn was born in Dunsmore, PA and spent his early life in Warwick, NY in the town of Florida. He served his country during World War II in the Navy from 1944-1946. Following his military service Glenn attended SUNY Cobleskill and graduated with a degree in business. There he met Shirley Becker whom he would marry in 1950. Glenn's chosen career path was banking. As he took on more responsible positions a relocation to Connecticut for many years was required. Upon retiring he and Shirley resided in Clifton Park, NY. In recent years, he was an active volunteer at the Saratoga Automobile Museum, where he formed many lasting friendships. Glenn was a member of Christ Community Reformed Church of Clifton Park since 1994. Other affiliations include the Oriental Shrine of Troy, NY; the Warwick Lodge 544 of Free and Accepted Masons, a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason with the Long Island Consistory. Funeral services will be private and have been entrusted to the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9 Clifton Park, NY 12065. Memorial contributions may be made to Christ Community Reformed Church, 1010 Route 146 Clifton Park, NY 12065. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 5, 2020