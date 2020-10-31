Glenn Linneman, 71, of Plank Rd. passed away suddenly on Tuesday Oct. 27, 2020 at his home. He was born on July 29, 1949 in Walden, NY and was the son of the late Harold and Dorothy McKenna Linneman. Glenn was a graduate of Middletown High School and was a decorated US Navy veteran serving honorably during the Vietnam War from 1968-1972. Following his active duty, Glenn served in the reserves for an additional four years. Following his reserve time, he was an active member of the reserve police department of the town of Bethlehem. He retired as a Materials Management Specialist for the USPS at the Karner Road facililty in Colonie, NY after more than 30 years of service. He was an active volunteer with the Boy Scouts of America for over 37 years. He received the District Award of Merit and Silver Beaver Award. Glenn held many positions throughout the years and was known nationally for his dedicated service. He was a life member of the Disabled American Veterans
, The Halfmoon VFW Post #1498 and the Clifton Park Lodge of Elks BPOE #2466. Glenn was as member of the O & W Society of Middletown, NY and also a member of the Shenendehowa United Methodist Church in Clifton Park, NY. He is the beloved husband of Linda J. Gardner Linneman, whom he married on August 7, 1971; devoted father of Robert D. Linneman (Robin) of S. Glens Falls, NY, Michael T. Linneman (Donna) of Halfmoon, NY and Richard T. Linneman (Stephanie) of Porter Corners, NY; brother of Dory Zwart (Edward) of Montgomery, NY , Scott and Craig Linneman of AZ; cherished grandfather of Taylor, Courtney and Brianna; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral will be held on Monday at 10:00 a.m. in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9 Clifton Park, NY 12065. Calling hours will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home. Interment will be in Wallkill Cemetery in Middletown, NY. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, facial covering and social distancing will be adhered to. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one's choice
.