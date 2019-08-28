|
Glenn P. Salamone, 68, passed away on August 23, 2019 at Albany Medical Center. Born and raised in Schenectady he was the son of the late Paul and Wanda Salamone. Glenn was a 1969 graduate of Linton High School. He married his beloved wife Evelyn DeSantis Salamone on February 6, 1971. Glenn was the owner of the Model Railway Station in Scotia and worked as a Machinist for 17 years at General Electric. He enjoyed railroading and sports, especially hockey and football as well as umpiring softball and little league. Above all he cared for his family and enjoyed the time he spent with them. Glenn is survived by his wife, Evelyn Salamone; sons, Paul (Katerina) and Keith (Kimberly) Salamone. Additional survivors include his grandchildren, Alyssa, Rachel, Matteo and Carmela Salamone. Glenn's beloved border collie, Maggie, along with many extended family members and friends also survive. Funeral services will be held privately for family. A Celebration of Life for Glenn will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 5 p.m. at Woodlawn Sportsmen's Club, 3367 E Lydius St, Schenectady, NY 12303. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Glenn's name may be made to the Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave., Scotia, NY 12302. Online condolences www.glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019