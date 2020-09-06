1/
1973 - 2020
Glenn Patrick Hayes, 47, of Mariaville, NY on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, suddenly left to be with our Lord God. Glenn was born on July 28, 1973 in Niskayuna, NY. He was a graduate of Schalmont High School in 1991. Glenn was an avid NASCAR fan and had many other hobbies. He was a very kind and compassionate young man who always thought of others before himself. Glenn is survived by his parents, Kathryn (Brasmeister) Snell and Ricky D. Snell, two brothers, Gary J. Hayes and Jeffrey A. Snell and one sister, Rebecca (Jay) Streicher. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins. One of his requests was that no one gather together due to the pandemic so there will be no services at this time. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Glenn's name to the American Diabetes Association or the American Kidney Fund.

Published in The Daily Gazette Co. from Sep. 6 to Sep. 7, 2020.
