Glenn W. Armstrong, 85, passed away on Wednesday, September 4th, 2019 at Albany Medical Center. Glenn was born in Schenectady to the late Chester and Mabel Armstrong. After graduating from Draper High School, Glenn joined the United States Army where he honorably served. He worked in many capacities around the area, lastly working as a truck driver for McD Metals in Schenectady. Glenn was a true people person, enjoying conversations with everyone he met. If not making conversation, Glenn could be found working on his land with a cigar in his mouth. He had a vast knowledge of cars and loved the Adirondack Mountains. Above all things, Glenn adored his family and they will miss him tremendously. Glenn was predeceased in 2012 by Dianne A. Wilson Armstrong and was later predeceased by his second wife in 2016, Marie A. DeViddio Tyrrel Armstrong. Left behind to cherish Glenn's memory are his children, Karen Osborn (Art) and Glenn Armstrong Jr. (Cheryl), his grandson, LT Colonel Paul Alan Chase, great grandson, William Alan Chase and his brother, Galen Armstrong (Barbara). He also leaves behind his step-children, Kirk, Erin, Colleen, Kathy, Barbara and Billy as well as many step-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and in-laws. Glenn's family would like to thank the Wilson family and Marie's children and grandchildren for their love that they shared with Glenn. Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave. in Rotterdam. A memorial service with military honors will follow beginning at 7 p.m. To share condolences online visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019