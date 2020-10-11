Glori M. Civitello, 68, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020. Born in Schenectady, NY, she was the daughter of the late Americo DeCarlo and Mary Ferro. Glori was an LPN at St. Claire's Hospital in Schenectady for many years. She was a loving mother of four, who loved to cook for her family and being outdoors. She is survived by her children; Carl Belawske, John (Renee) Belawske, Nicole (Ronald) Castle, and Michael (Dawn) Belawske, her grandchildren; Madison, Grant, and John Earl, her brothers; Pete (Anne) DeCarlo, and Paul (Shirley) DeCarlo, her nephews; Jeffery (Angie) DeCarlo, and Ryan DeCarlo, "Adopted Brother", Jeff Downes and many loving friends. A private memorial service will be held at a later date in the future. To leave a message or memory for the family, please visit WhiteVanBurenFH.com
.