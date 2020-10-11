1/
Glori M. Civitello
Glori M. Civitello, 68, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020. Born in Schenectady, NY, she was the daughter of the late Americo DeCarlo and Mary Ferro. Glori was an LPN at St. Claire's Hospital in Schenectady for many years. She was a loving mother of four, who loved to cook for her family and being outdoors. She is survived by her children; Carl Belawske, John (Renee) Belawske, Nicole (Ronald) Castle, and Michael (Dawn) Belawske, her grandchildren; Madison, Grant, and John Earl, her brothers; Pete (Anne) DeCarlo, and Paul (Shirley) DeCarlo, her nephews; Jeffery (Angie) DeCarlo, and Ryan DeCarlo, "Adopted Brother", Jeff Downes and many loving friends. A private memorial service will be held at a later date in the future. To leave a message or memory for the family, please visit WhiteVanBurenFH.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Oct. 11, 2020.
October 10, 2020
Well Cuz, you are a wonderful person. I will love and miss you always. From fun at Family picnics as silly teenagers to your emails that kept us now old folks up-to-date on family news, you're the best. God blessed us with you, and now He's blessed with your presence.
Franki (Fran) Beard
Family
