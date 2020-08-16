Gloria A. Kocsis, 89, of Clifton Park, beloved wife of 68 years to John Kocsis, Jr. of Clifton Park, peacefully entered into eternal life at home surrounded by her family on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Born in Cohoes, NY, she was the daughter of the late William and Ann Hoblock Warnick. She was a graduate of Cohoes High School. Mrs. Kocsis was a homemaker and later in life was employed at Shenendehowa High School. Gloria enjoyed socializing with her family and friends. Her hobbies and interests included reading, dancing, and cake decorating. She was a communicant of Corpus Christi Church on Ushers Road, in Round Lake. Beloved wife of John, Jr., devoted mother of Ann Marie Robertson of Schenectady, Susan J. Sutherland of Clifton Park and John M. Kocsis (Julie Apisa) of Stillwater, sister of the late Michael Warnick and Dorothy Berger. She is survived by 7 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Monday from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Route 9 in Clifton Park. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at Corpus Christi Church, Ushers Road (2001 US 9, Round Lake, NY 12151). Interment will be held in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville after the Funeral Mass. Please express on-line condolences at gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com
