Gloria Aurora Colucciello McDonald, 87, of Scottsdale, AZ, born 8/23/32, died 2/2/20 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Known as Honey, she graduated in 1949 from Draper HS in Rotterdam and the College of St. Rose in Albany, where she also earned a Master's degree in Education. Her first teaching assignment was at Draper Elementary. Until August 2018, Gloria lived 57 years in the Lynchburg, VA area where she taught for more than 40 years. She also spent many years as a legal assistant to her close friend, William Rosenberger, Jr, a prominent Lynchburg attorney. Gloria was a 1st generation Italian-American raised in Rotterdam with her three brothers and four sisters. She is survived by her sons, James E. McDonald Jr (Carole) of Phoenix, AZ and David Michael McDonald (Kristen) of Weston, CT as well as six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She also is survived by brothers, Michael Colucciello Jr, Dr. Ray Colucciello and sister, Eleanor Bradley and many nieces and nephews. Gloria was predeceased by her parents, Michael Colucciello and Maria DeSimone Colucciello, sisters, Nicolina Barber, Bianca Maderic and Marie Colucciello and brother, Captain Luigi Colucciello. A Memorial Service will be held in Rotterdam in the near future.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 15, 2020