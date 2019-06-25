The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
ROSSI & DITORO FUNERAL HOME
501 Union St
Schenectady, NY 12305
518-374-0854
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
ROSSI & DITORO FUNERAL HOME
501 Union St
Schenectady, NY 12305
Service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
ROSSI & DITORO FUNERAL HOME
501 Union St
Schenectady, NY 12305
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anthony's Church
Seward Place
Interment
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
1:30 PM
Saratoga National Cemetery
Schuylerville, NY
Gloria Capogna Obituary
Gloria Altieri Capogna, 91, entered peacefully into eternal life on May 12, 2019 at her residence. Gloria, a daughter of the late Anthony and Mary Caschera Altieri was born and educated in Schenectady. She resided in Scotia for more than 60 years before locating to the Rochester area. Gloria worked in catalog sales for many years at Sears and Roebuck in Schenectady. She loved her children, grand and great-grandchildren; baking (including cake decorating for weddings and other events), sewing, arts and crafts and golf. Because she didn't like to fly, she traveled across the country visiting family and friends with Victor in their RV for many years. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters, June Plue, Evelyn Cappello, and Alice Healey. Gloria is survived by her beloved husband Victor whom she married on May 27, 1951 at St. Anthony's Church; her loving daughters, Marie (Carl) Partridge, Barbara (Jeff) Macko, Janice (Jeff) Fridman; grandchildren, Brittany (Beau) Partridge Bauer, Kyle (Kaitlyn Zerbe) Partridge, Glen Fridman, Ellen Fridman, Paul Fridman; great-grandchildren, Cullen Bauer, Camdyn Bauer; siblings, Michael Altieri, Rose Leo, Shirley Pelicone, Joyce Paszkiewicz, and Anthony Altieri; many nieces and nephews. Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, from the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home, 501 Union Street, followed by a Mass at St. Anthony's Church, Seward Place at 11 a.m. Interment will take place at 1:30 p.m. in Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home on Thursday from 9 to 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be make in her memory to a hospice organization of your choice.
Published in The Daily Gazette on June 25, 2019
