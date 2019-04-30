The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daly Funeral Home Inc. - Schenectady
242 McClellan Street
Schenectady, NY 12304
(518) 374-1600
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria D. Young

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gloria D. Young Obituary
Gloria D. Young, 89, formerly of Scotia, died at home in Princetown on Friday, April 26, 2019. She was born in Schenectady the daughter of Louis and Josephine Corraro, and was a graduate of Schenectady High School. Through the years she was a hard worker, helping to support her family. She worked several places including Loblaw's, Gershon's, The Ramada Inn and the YMCA. Gloria was a longtime active communicant of St. Joseph's Church. She was predeceased by her husband, William Young, Sr. and their son, Robert Young. Gloria is survived by three sons, William (Cynthia) Young, Brian (Theresa Iovinelli) Young and Barry (Doug Swartz) Young; daughter-in-law, Marcia Young; sister, Dorothy Thorstenson; 10 grandchildren, William III, Amber, Ashlen, Robert Jr, Rebecca, Brian II, Sabrina, Rocco and twins Erica and Emily; three great-grandchildren, Tyler, Adriana and Marianna and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two sisters, Margaret and Rose. Funeral service, 1 p.m. Thursday at St. Joseph's Church (Lafayette and State St.) where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment, Memory Gardens, Colonie. Per Gloria's request, there will be no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made to the Plotterkill Volunteer Fire Co., 398 Putnam Rd., Schenectady, NY 12306 or Community Hospice, 445 New Karner Rd., Albany, NY 12205. Arrangements by the Daly Funeral Home, Inc., 242 McClellan St., Schenectady. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dalyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Daly Funeral Home Inc. - Schenectady
Download Now