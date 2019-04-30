Gloria D. Young, 89, formerly of Scotia, died at home in Princetown on Friday, April 26, 2019. She was born in Schenectady the daughter of Louis and Josephine Corraro, and was a graduate of Schenectady High School. Through the years she was a hard worker, helping to support her family. She worked several places including Loblaw's, Gershon's, The Ramada Inn and the YMCA. Gloria was a longtime active communicant of St. Joseph's Church. She was predeceased by her husband, William Young, Sr. and their son, Robert Young. Gloria is survived by three sons, William (Cynthia) Young, Brian (Theresa Iovinelli) Young and Barry (Doug Swartz) Young; daughter-in-law, Marcia Young; sister, Dorothy Thorstenson; 10 grandchildren, William III, Amber, Ashlen, Robert Jr, Rebecca, Brian II, Sabrina, Rocco and twins Erica and Emily; three great-grandchildren, Tyler, Adriana and Marianna and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two sisters, Margaret and Rose. Funeral service, 1 p.m. Thursday at St. Joseph's Church (Lafayette and State St.) where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment, Memory Gardens, Colonie. Per Gloria's request, there will be no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made to the Plotterkill Volunteer Fire Co., 398 Putnam Rd., Schenectady, NY 12306 or Community Hospice, 445 New Karner Rd., Albany, NY 12205. Arrangements by the Daly Funeral Home, Inc., 242 McClellan St., Schenectady. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dalyfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary