Gloria J. Fletcher, 96, formerly of Niskayuna, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at the Ellis Residential and Gloria was born in Schenectady, the daughter of Eugene and Pearl Spitzer. She was a graduate of Mont Pleasant High School. At one time she worked for the General Electric Co., later working for Denton Skiff Accountants. Gloria loved her pets, Sunday rides, collecting cookbooks and antiques. She was predeceased by her husband, Walter Fletcher and their son, Keith Fletcher. She is survived by her daughter, Robin (Rick) Van Luik; four grandchildren, Christopher, Aline, Jessa and Jonathan and four great-grandchildren, Kristen, Celeste, Max and Lily. A graveside service will be held later in the Spring at Viewland Cemetery, Rotterdam. Gloria's family would like to thank her Psychologist Jen, the Visiting Clown Dr. Merry Heart, Nurse Jess and retired Nurse Linda for the care and kindness they extended to Gloria. Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective Foundation 53 Maple Ave. Scotia, NY 12302. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dalyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 25, 2020