The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daly Funeral Home Inc. - Schenectady
242 McClellan Street
Schenectady, NY 12304
(518) 374-1600
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Fletcher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria J. Fletcher

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria J. Fletcher Obituary
Gloria J. Fletcher, 96, formerly of Niskayuna, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at the Ellis Residential and Gloria was born in Schenectady, the daughter of Eugene and Pearl Spitzer. She was a graduate of Mont Pleasant High School. At one time she worked for the General Electric Co., later working for Denton Skiff Accountants. Gloria loved her pets, Sunday rides, collecting cookbooks and antiques. She was predeceased by her husband, Walter Fletcher and their son, Keith Fletcher. She is survived by her daughter, Robin (Rick) Van Luik; four grandchildren, Christopher, Aline, Jessa and Jonathan and four great-grandchildren, Kristen, Celeste, Max and Lily. A graveside service will be held later in the Spring at Viewland Cemetery, Rotterdam. Gloria's family would like to thank her Psychologist Jen, the Visiting Clown Dr. Merry Heart, Nurse Jess and retired Nurse Linda for the care and kindness they extended to Gloria. Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective Foundation 53 Maple Ave. Scotia, NY 12302. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dalyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Daly Funeral Home Inc. - Schenectady
Download Now