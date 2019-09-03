|
|
Gloria Jean Fusco, 84, entered into eternal peace on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Ellis Hospital. Gloria was born on October 13, 1934 in Weirton, WV, a daughter of the late Erenesto and Lena Ceroy. Gloria received her Bachelor's Degree from Liberty State University and her Master's Degree from the University of West Virginia. Gloria taught 1st grade at Craig School, retiring after 45 years of devotion to her vocation. Her strong passion for teaching every child to read and cultivate their love of learning has undoubtedly led to the success of many of her students over the years. Gloria was predeceased by her beloved husband, Evan F. Fusco, on July 22, 1976; her sister Rita Linck; her sister-in-law, Mary Mazza, and her brother-in-law, T. Michael Costello. She is survived by her loving son, Evan D. Fusco and his wife, Josefa Silva and a sister-in-law, Amelia F. Costello. Relatives, friends and colleagues are invited to call at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home, 501 Union Street on Tuesday from 3 to 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution to the American Kidney Society at www.kidneyfund.org.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 3, 2019