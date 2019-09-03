The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
ROSSI & DITORO FUNERAL HOME
501 Union St
Schenectady, NY 12305
518-374-0854
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
ROSSI & DITORO FUNERAL HOME
501 Union St
Schenectady, NY 12305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Fusco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Jean Fusco


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria Jean Fusco Obituary
Gloria Jean Fusco, 84, entered into eternal peace on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Ellis Hospital. Gloria was born on October 13, 1934 in Weirton, WV, a daughter of the late Erenesto and Lena Ceroy. Gloria received her Bachelor's Degree from Liberty State University and her Master's Degree from the University of West Virginia. Gloria taught 1st grade at Craig School, retiring after 45 years of devotion to her vocation. Her strong passion for teaching every child to read and cultivate their love of learning has undoubtedly led to the success of many of her students over the years. Gloria was predeceased by her beloved husband, Evan F. Fusco, on July 22, 1976; her sister Rita Linck; her sister-in-law, Mary Mazza, and her brother-in-law, T. Michael Costello. She is survived by her loving son, Evan D. Fusco and his wife, Josefa Silva and a sister-in-law, Amelia F. Costello. Relatives, friends and colleagues are invited to call at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home, 501 Union Street on Tuesday from 3 to 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution to the American Kidney Society at www.kidneyfund.org.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of ROSSI & DITORO FUNERAL HOME
Download Now