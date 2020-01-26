|
Gloria "Nadine" Putorti passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. She was born in Camilla, Georgia to the late Culpepper Meredith and Ruby Shiver Meredith. She was married to the late Joseph Putorti in 1943 and they were happily married for 62 years. After graduating high school, Nadine worked for more than 15 years at Grand Union in Rotterdam. She also worked as a tax preparer for 12 years at Thomas B. McCabe CPA. She volunteered at Sunnyview Hospital on her free time. She was a Pin-Up Girl for "Yank" Magazine while her husband served in the South Pacific during 1944. She dedicated herself to writing letters to the editor to the Daily Gazette as often as she could. She is survived by her son, Joseph D. Putorti, her grandchildren; Joseph A. Putorti and Monique N. Putorti, her 2 great-grandchildren; Amanda and Carlie, and her brother, William Meredith. She now joins in eternal life, her husband, Joseph, her parents Culpepper and Ruby, and her sisters; Clyde Rumney and Kathleen Smith. A calling hour will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020 from 12 p.m. -1 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave. Schenectady, NY 12306. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Schenectady. The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff at Shaker Place Rehabilitation and Nursing for their care and compassion over the last few years when taking care of Nadine. To leave a message or memory for the family, please visit DeMarcoStoneFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 26, 2020