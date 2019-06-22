Gloria Rosen, 86, passed away peacefully at home on June 20, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She battled kidney disease for years with perseverance and dignity that impressed everyone who knew her. Gloria was born on November 4, 1932 in Scranton, Pennsylvania to the late Joseph and Leah Pachter. She was predeceased by her sister, Sydell and brothers, Sonny and Buddy. Gloria married Jesse Rosen in 1956 and they were married for 61 years, Jesse passed away in 2018. They had a wonderful marriage, a loving family with four children, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Gloria's favorite times were spending time with her family, watching her "programs," reading, and an occasional stop at a casino. She had fond memories of meeting her sister at a half way point from Connecticut to meet for dinner. Gloria especially loved having her entire family over for any occasion. She loved celebrating holidays, birthdays, anniversaries, super bowls with a house full of people and good food. Gloria made the best matzah ball soup and potato pancakes. She loved to travel with Jesse and they went on many exciting trips together. Gloria was also a diehard and knowledgeable sports fan who had to switch her allegiance to the Mets after the Dodgers moved to LA. She loved watching sports and never held back her commentary on the games. Gloria's family moved to Ballston Spa when she was 7 and she graduated from Ballston Spa High School and then attended Morrisville College. After graduation she worked as a hospital dietician in Brooklyn until she returned back to the capital district. On her return she met and married Jesse and they started their life together. Gloria was a dedicated mom and grandmother, she loved to attend any and all events for her children and grandchildren. Gloria and Jesse rarely missed an event and would always be in their special section, always proud fans. Gloria is survived by her four children, Jerry Rosen (Mary), Eliot Rosen (Natalie Monescalchi), Martin Rosen (Eileen), and Lisa Rosen. She is also survived by her grandchildren Rebecca Paludi (Joseph), Sarah, Leanne, Joe and great-grandchildren, Vienna and Evelina Paludi. She is also survived by her sister in law Marcia Gingold and many nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held on June 23, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Congregation Gates of Heaven at 852 Ashmore Ave. Schenectady and the burial will be immediately following at the Free Jewish Cemetery, Mount Stuart Rd. Rotterdam. Shiva will be observed at the Rosen home at 1561 Belmont Ave. Schenectady on June 23rd and 24th from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . For directions or to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit www.levinememorialchapel.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary