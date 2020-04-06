|
Gloria W. Palma, 80, of Greenfield Center passed away on Friday April 3, 2020 at Wesley Health Care Center in Saratoga Springs where she had been a resident. Born on April 27, 1939 in Schenectady, NY she was the daughter of the late John and Florence DeLap Ostrander. Gloria was a lifelong area resident and attended Mt. Pleasant High School. Gloria worked at Glendale Nursing Home for over 30 years until her retirement in 2000. In her free time, Gloria loved to play bingo and the slots at the local casino. In addition to her parents she was also predeceased by her devoted chocolate lab, Kaila. Survivors include her 3 sons, Frederick (Maureen) Palma of Amsterdam, Michael (Susan) Palma of Ballston Lake, and Robert (Lori) Palma of Ballston Spa; 11 grandchildren, Jessica Smith, Erica (Jamison) Frank, Joshua (Alexandra) Palma, Nathan (Jennifer) Catallo, Brittany (Dean) Massaro, David and Carly Svoboda, Krista Safranko, Rebecca and Nicole Palma, and Robert Palma Jr.; 21 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to your local SPCA. To express condolences visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 6, 2020