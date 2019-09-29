|
Gordon Bever, Jr., 78, of Caverns Road, died Wednesday, September 25, 2019 in the comfort of his home under the loving care of his family and hospice. Born September 4, 1941 in Cobleskill, he was the son of the late Dorothy (Spaulding) and Gordon Bever, Sr. He was a lifelong area resident and was a United States Navy veteran. Proudly serving from 1962 until receiving an honorable discharge in 1966, Gordon was the recipient of the National Defense Medal. He was employed as a machinist for more than 30 years at General Electric in Schenectady. Deer hunting and walks were activities that Gordon enjoyed along with raising pet miniature horses. Spending time with his grandchildren and family were most pleasurable to him. June 29, 1968 Gordon wed Cathie Firman, and she predeceased him on March 28, 2015. He was the loving father of Melissa (Jerry) Brown of Sharon Springs, Cynthia (Nancy Stoner) Bever of Troy and Jeffrey (Rebecca) Bever of Howes Cave; grandfather to Tabatha Bever, Joseph Bever, Andrew Bever, Kyle (Corinne) Brown and three great-grandchildren and Jamie Brown; brother to Robert (Kathy) Bever of Schoharie and Shirley Hagen of SC. Private services were held at Mereness-Putnam Funeral Home and burial with military honors was in Bramanville-Prospect Cemetery, Howes Cave, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to , 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019