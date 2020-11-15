Gordon R. Endries, 88, passed away on Wednesday, November 11th, at St. Peter's Hospice Inn in Albany, NY. Born and educated in Schenectady, NY, Gordon was the son of the late George and Barbara (Baan) Endries and a graduate of Draper High School. A graduate of the General Electric Apprentice Course and the Manufacturing Studies Program at G.E., Gordon served as a member of the Air National Guard for over 22 years at the Stratton Air National Guard Base. Gordon was a dedicated employee of General Electric Company for more than 41 years prior to his retirement in 1992, Gordon was a active member of St. Margaret of Cortona Church in Rotterdam Jct., a member of the GE Quarter Century Club, the GE Apprentice Alumni Assoc., the National Guard Alumni Assoc. and a teacher for the manufacturing Studies Program. He was also a literary volunteer, avid golfer, he loved games and was the recipient of the GE Instructor of the year award. Beside his parents, Gordon was also predeceased by his twin brother, George R. Endries. Gordon is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years Lorraine J. (Carriere) Endries, his children, Craig G. Endries (Laurie) of Canton, GA, Holly M. Kendall (Richard) of Colonie and Lisa Endries (Gary McMaster) of Galway, his 6 grandchildren, Lishelle Fazzone, Kendon Fazzone, Tiffany Hawkey (David), Colby Kendall, Mehgan McMaster and Kelly McMaster and 9 great grandchildren, his sister-in-law, Patricia Endries and several nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on Monday morning November 16th from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at Bond Funeral Home, Broadway & Guilderland Ave. Schenectady. (COVID 19 guidelines as to masks, social distancing and capacities will be in place) Gordon's Mass of Christian Burial will be held private following the visitation. Interment in Memory Gardens in Colonie, NY. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Gordon's memory to the Community Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital or to St Margaret of Cortona Church in Rotterdam Jct., NY. To leave a message or a condolence please visit www.bondfunealhome.com
