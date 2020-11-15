1/1
Gordon R. Endries
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gordon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gordon R. Endries, 88, passed away on Wednesday, November 11th, at St. Peter's Hospice Inn in Albany, NY. Born and educated in Schenectady, NY, Gordon was the son of the late George and Barbara (Baan) Endries and a graduate of Draper High School. A graduate of the General Electric Apprentice Course and the Manufacturing Studies Program at G.E., Gordon served as a member of the Air National Guard for over 22 years at the Stratton Air National Guard Base. Gordon was a dedicated employee of General Electric Company for more than 41 years prior to his retirement in 1992, Gordon was a active member of St. Margaret of Cortona Church in Rotterdam Jct., a member of the GE Quarter Century Club, the GE Apprentice Alumni Assoc., the National Guard Alumni Assoc. and a teacher for the manufacturing Studies Program. He was also a literary volunteer, avid golfer, he loved games and was the recipient of the GE Instructor of the year award. Beside his parents, Gordon was also predeceased by his twin brother, George R. Endries. Gordon is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years Lorraine J. (Carriere) Endries, his children, Craig G. Endries (Laurie) of Canton, GA, Holly M. Kendall (Richard) of Colonie and Lisa Endries (Gary McMaster) of Galway, his 6 grandchildren, Lishelle Fazzone, Kendon Fazzone, Tiffany Hawkey (David), Colby Kendall, Mehgan McMaster and Kelly McMaster and 9 great grandchildren, his sister-in-law, Patricia Endries and several nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on Monday morning November 16th from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at Bond Funeral Home, Broadway & Guilderland Ave. Schenectady. (COVID 19 guidelines as to masks, social distancing and capacities will be in place) Gordon's Mass of Christian Burial will be held private following the visitation. Interment in Memory Gardens in Colonie, NY. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Gordon's memory to the Community Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital or to St Margaret of Cortona Church in Rotterdam Jct., NY. To leave a message or a condolence please visit www.bondfunealhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
08:30 - 10:00 AM
Bond Funeral Home Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bond Funeral Home Inc.
1614 Guilderland Ave.
Schenectady, NY 12306
(518) 346-8424
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bond Funeral Home Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved