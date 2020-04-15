Home

Grace Emma Epperson


1929 - 2020
Grace Emma Epperson Obituary
Grace Emma Epperson, 90, Schenectady, NY, passed on April 10, 2020 at home peacefully with family by her side. She was born on October 26, 1929 in Albany NY. She was the daughter of the late Kenesaw and Ida Swann. She attended Albany School District and graduated in 1947. That same year she married the love of her life Frank Epperson. In 1963 they then moved to Schenectady and continued raising their family. She worked for Ellis Hospital till retirement age. She loved bowling, her sweets, checkers, crossword puzzles and taking care of her family. She was a member of St. Columbus Church. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, her sister, Eva and her four brothers, William, Kenneth, Milton and Roy, and her grandson, Cjemoin Carey. She is survived by her sisters, Harriett Brown, Iola Henderson, and her brother Vincent Swann, her 4 children Vernard (Gail) Epperson, Gail Christmas, Vida (Robert) Thompson, Joseph Epperson Sr, her four grandchildren, Chaundu Carey, Chaenie (Karl) Senicar, Zachary Epperson, Joseph (Kara) Epperson Jr, her great grandchildren, Alexis, Joseph III, Jakira, Jolissa, Dajiah, Tiyana, Kevin, Zy'Aijah, Caleb, Carina, Xhayne and Ja'zelle and her five great-great grandchildren, Joseph IV, Josiah, Aiyla, Ja'Myah and Ragnar and many nieces and nephews. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Light's Funeral Home, Schenectady and for those who wish, online condolences may be made by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 15, 2020
