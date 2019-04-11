Graden Thomas Murphy, 82, died at St. Mary's Hospital on Wednesday morning, April 10, 2019. Tom was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on September 13, 1936 to the late Thomas H. Murphy and Ida (LeBlanc) Murphy. He attended St. Mary's Institute and graduated in 1954. Tom joined the United States Marine Corp and served from 1954-1956. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from Canisius College in 1960. Tom founded and co-owned Bonded Insulation in Hagaman, New York with his brother, Michael. Tom was a parishioner and communicant of St. Mary's Church in Amsterdam. He was a member of the American Legion Post 701 and Amsterdam Municipal Golf Course. He enjoyed many rounds of golf, a good cigar, a smooth Manhattan and cold Ballantine Ale. Tom was an avid outdoorsman who spent much of his time at "camp" in Cooperstown. He loved hunting, fishing, and teaching his grandchildren valuable life lessons. Tom is survived by his nine children, Thomas "Packy" Murphy (Melanie), Michael "Pudge" Murphy (Rachel), Colleen Guarino (Robin), Kelly Joyce (Sean), Karen Riley, Connie Geraghty (Thomas), Kathleen "Casey" Murphy (Owen), Bridget Marroquin (Carlos), Megan Drapa (Joseph). He is also survived by his brother, Michael C. Murphy (Lorraine), sisters, Constance Murphy and Marybeth DeLuca (John), the mother of his children, Jacqueline Daly and 28 grandchildren. Tom was recently predeceased by his son-in-law, Joseph M. Riley III. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial, which will be celebrated Saturday afternoon at 2 o'clock at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church. Interment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, Fort Johnson, NY. Calling hours will be Friday from 5 to 7 pm at St. Mary's Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Mary's Institute, 10 Kopernik Blvd., Amsterdam, NY 12010. To send online condolences to the family, visit www.rileymortuaryinc.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary