DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
5216 Western Turnpike
Guilderland, NY 12084
(518) 356-5925
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:45 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
1:00 PM
Graham F. Lord

Graham F. Lord Obituary
Graham Frederick Lord, PE, 79, formerly of Williamsburg Dr., passed away Monday March 16, 2020 at Albany Medical Center. Calling hours will be held Thursday from 11 am to 12:45 pm at DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home 5216 Western Turnpike (just west of Carman Rd.), Guilderland. A 1 pm funeral service will immediately follow. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery, Guilderland. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Center for Disabilities Services, Adult Day rehabilitation program, 314 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208. To leave a condolence or message for the family please visit www.demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 18, 2020
