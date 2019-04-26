Grant R. Eaton, of Fayville Road, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019. He was 62. Born in Amsterdam on September 25, 1956, son of Beverly (Keller) Eaton and the late Jack Eaton. He is the husband of Mary R. (Joyce) Eaton. Grant served proudly, as a Titan II Missile Systems Specialist, in the US Air Force from 1976 until his honorable discharge in 1980. In 1981, he began his 38 year career in Wastewater Treatment, most recently working for Saratoga County Sewer District #1 in Mechanicville. He was a skilled carpenter and fulfilled his dream of building a home on his land. He especially enjoyed relaxing to a great camp fire, while listening to music; in addition to enjoying hunting, fishing, and cooking in his free time. Survived by his mother Beverly, wife, Mary; his children, Angela, Jennifer, Sandy and Kyle; his eight grandchildren and his siblings, Jack Jr., Toby, Robert and Crystal. In addition to his father, Jack, he was predeceased by his father-in-law, Eugene J. Joyce. A memorial service will be conducted on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Bible Baptist Church of Galway, 2095 East Street, Galway. Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary