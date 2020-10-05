1/1
Greg Barkley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Greg's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Greg S. Barkley, 67, of Schenectady, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Albany Stratton VA Medical Center. Son of Stanley and Nessie Barkley was born in Harris County, Texas, Greg served his country in the US Marines from 1972-1973. He was employed prior to his illness by Xerox Corporation as a Technician in Albany. Greg is survived by his mother Nessie Schmoll (Barkley), his daughter Sara Barkley, four sisters, Sharon Smith, Aleisia Ashlaw, Candace Fournier, Nancy Harlan, and two brothers, Richard Barkley and William Tallant. A Celebration of Life for Greg will be Friday, October 9, 2020 at 12 noon at the Bond Funeral Home, 1614 Guilderland Avenue, Schenectady, Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 12 noon followed by interment with military honors at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, N.Y. at 2 p.m. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Albany Stratton VA Medical Center for their care of Greg. Contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society or the Disabled American Veteran.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Bond Funeral Home Inc.
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Bond Funeral Home Inc.
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Interment
02:00 PM
Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bond Funeral Home Inc.
1614 Guilderland Ave.
Schenectady, NY 12306
(518) 346-8424
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bond Funeral Home Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved