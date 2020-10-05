Greg Barkley

Greg S. Barkley, 67, of Schenectady, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Albany Stratton VA Medical Center. Son of Stanley and Nessie Barkley was born in Harris County, Texas, Greg served his country in the US Marines from 1972-1973. He was employed prior to his illness by Xerox Corporation as a Technician in Albany. Greg is survived by his mother Nessie Schmoll (Barkley), his daughter Sara Barkley, four sisters, Sharon Smith, Aleisia Ashlaw, Candace Fournier, Nancy Harlan, and two brothers, Richard Barkley and William Tallant. A Celebration of Life for Greg will be Friday, October 9, 2020 at 12 noon at the Bond Funeral Home, 1614 Guilderland Avenue, Schenectady, Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 12 noon followed by interment with military honors at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, N.Y. at 2 p.m. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Albany Stratton VA Medical Center for their care of Greg. Contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society
or the Disabled American Veteran.