Gregory M. Spencer, 51, of Lynwood Ave., Nashville, TN and formerly of Broadalbin, NY, passed away on Sunday June 16, 2019. Born in Baltimore, MD on September 5, 1967, he was the son of Dean and Lynda Lee Spencer. Greg was a 1985 graduate of Broadalbin High School. After graduation, he enlisted in the US Navy and served from 1985 – 1988. Greg earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Bio-neurochemistry from the College of St. Rose in 1996. He previously resided in California prior to moving to Nashville. Greg loved music, reading, cooking, the ocean and of course The Grateful Dead. He was predeceased by his sister, Tracey DelVecchio in 2014. Survivors include his children, Joshua Spencer of Ballston Spa, and Quinn and Kelsey Spencer of Schuylerville; his parents, Dean and Lynda Spencer of Broadalbin; two sisters, Cynthia DeYoung of Schuylerville and Christine Purvis of Adams, NY; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. A Memorial service will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 5 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 15 West High Street, Ballston Spa with Father Derik Roy, officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Operation Stand Down Tennessee, or the National Alliance on Mental Illness, both in care of the funeral home. Arrangements are by the Robert M. Halgas Funeral Home, Inc., 111 County Highway 106, Johnstown, NY 12095. Published in The Daily Gazette on June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary