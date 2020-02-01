|
|
On Monday, January 27, 2020, Gregory Richard DeLuke passed away from medical complications of an abdominal hemorrhage. He was born on March 29, 1983 in Niskayuna, NY. He graduated from Niskayuna High School in 2001 where he played football and was a member of the championship lacrosse teams. He then went on to earn an academic and an athletic scholarship in lacrosse to Butler University where he graduated with honors in 2005. Following his passion for sports, he earned a Master's degree in Athletic Training from Texas Tech University as well as becoming a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist. For 8 years, he was the Athletic Trainer at Burke Mountain Academy in Vermont where he helped to develop a number of US. Ski Team and World Cup Athletes including a current World Cup and Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin. He went on to become part of the Buffalo Sabres Organization and followed that with a position as Head Athletic Trainer for Ski and Snowboard Club Vail. Greg followed his passion for sports and adventure becoming an avid skier, snowboarder, mountain biker and white water paddleboarder. But most of all he will be remembered for his kindness and his treatment of all with compassion, respect and dignity. It didn't matter who you were, you were his friend and he watched out for you. Greg is survived by his loving parents, Don and Chris, his brother Christian and his wife Yoon and his three nephews Noah, Ryan and Ethan, who Uncle Greg loved with all his heart. He is also survived by his "brothers of the heart" Adam and Conrad and numerous uncles, aunts and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated Monday, February 3 at 9 a.m. at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church, 1803 Union St., Niskayuna. Calling hours will be Sunday from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Gleason Funeral Home. Burial will be private in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. Contributions can be made to Burke Mountain Academy, 60 Alpine Lane, East Burke, VT 05832 in Greg's memory to benefit the development of young elite athletes, which was Greg's passion in life.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 1, 2020