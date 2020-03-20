|
Gregory S. Wittemeyer, 57, of Schenectady, passed away on Saturday March 14, 2020 at Ellis Hospital in the midst of a fierce battle with terminal illness. He fought hard to remain here with his family for as long as he could. He was born on August 13, 1962 a son of Joseph and Barbara Bowler Wittemeyer and was a 1980 graduate of Scotia-Glenville High School. Greg, a general contractor, owned and operated All American Home Repair in Schenectady. He took great pride in his handiwork and in relationships built with clients. Greg was an avid outdoorsman with a love for hunting and fishing. He was well known for his patriotic spirit and dry wit. His greatest delight was spending time with family and friends, especially his grandchildren whom he adored. He was predeceased by his father in 1995. Survivors include a son, Joshua G. (Magan) Wittemeyer of Ballston Spa; a daughter, Nicole M. (Mark) Viscusi of Scotia; his mother and stepfather, Barbara and Joseph Furman of Broadalbin; a sister, Pamela L. Wittemeyer of Gloversville; five grandchildren, Sadye, Knox, and Finn Wittemeyer and Marilena and Ethan Viscusi; his stepmother Donna Wittemeyer; a stepbrother, David Wait; a sister, Amanda Wittemeyer; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. In lieu of the mythical Viking funeral he requested, cremation was performed at Park View Crematorium, Schenectady. A private service will be held, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to . Arrangements are by the Robert M. Halgas Funeral Home, Inc. 111 County Highway Johnstown, NY 12095.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 20, 2020