Greta Dolores (Quinn) MacKinnon, 85, of Schenectady, NY, passed peacefully on August 18, 2020 at Baptist Health, Nursing & Rehabilitation in Scotia. She was born in New Waterford, Cape Breton (Nova Scotia, Canada). She emigrated to New York in 1965 with her husband and children. Greta "Garbo" was "in a league of her own". She enjoyed talking to her sisters and family from her famous kitchen stool while enjoying a whiskey and a cigarette, spending time with family and friends, and ordering things on QVC. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt. She was predeceased by her parents, Barney and Harriet (Kelly) Quinn; sons Peter & Paul; sister Shirley (Quinn) MacKinnon and brother-in-law Mickey MacKinnon; sister Florence (Quinn) Locke; and son-in-law Shawn Kenny. Greta is survived by her beloved husband of 65 years, Dan Leo MacKinnon; children Debra (the late Shawn) Kenny of Venice, FL, Leo Bernard (Jessica) MacKinnon of Ballston Spa, NY and Delores (Anthony) Izzo of Rotterdam, NY; and sisters Joan (Gerald) Burke, Bernice (Lionel) King, and Lorraine (David) Sheppard all of River Ryan, Cape Breton. She was a devoted grandmother to Nicole (Bryan) Jones, Kirstie Izzo, and Britney MacKinnon, and great grandchildren Madison, Benjamin, and Jackson Jones. They all meant the world to her. Cremation has taken place under the direction of DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home Inc. A calling hour will be held on Saturday from 1 to 2 p.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 2777 Albany Street, Schenectady. A Memorial Mass will begin at the church at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Greta's memory to the American Lung Association (lung.org
), the Canadian Lung Association (lung.ca
) or to a charity of your choice
. "You can shed tears that she is gone, or you can smile because she has lived." - David Harkins